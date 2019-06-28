MORGAN, Yvonne Faith:
Passed away surrounded by family, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 20 years to the day since her husband Derek died. Beloved sister of Thomas (Tom) of Nelson, Richard (Dick) of Trentham and Ngaire (Susie) of Florida. Cherished mother of Jennifer, Kay, Meryl (deceased) Michael and Tony. Groovy Nana and Great-Grandmother. As was her wish, Yvonne was farewelled at a private ceremony on Wednesday, June 26. Interred in the Lower Moutere Cemetery beside Derek - now both happily planted in the corner of the orchard.
Now "sleeping in the arms
of Morpheus"
The family extends a very special thanks to Lavelle. All communications to Golden Bay Funeral Services, Motueka.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019