WILLISCROFT,
William Maurice (Eagle):
On July 22, 2019, at Nelson Hospital. Loved husband of Annette, and loved father and father-in-law of Nicola (Nic-La) and Keith Newman; Paul, and loved papa of Jessica, Ryan, Shylo, Brad and great-grandchildren, Aria and Hudson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Eileen, Marg and the late Bert, the late Owen, Annette and Cynthia. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Aged 78 years. Thank you to Ed and ICU staff, for their help and compassion. His funeral service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, Saturday morning, July 27 at 10.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 23, 2019