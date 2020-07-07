RODGERS,
William Henry (Bill):
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved husband of Pat, for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Jacquie (Boston), Jaci and Pete (Motueka), Sue and Bruce (Motueka), Viv and Wayne (Feilding). Cherished Gangan to 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Starship Foundation, PO Box 9389, Newmarket, Auckland 1149. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a family service has been held on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 7, 2020