MILLER,
William Bruce (Bruce):
Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family around him, on August 11, 2019, aged 94. Loved husband of the late Betty, much loved father and father-in-law of Rex and Diane (Twizel), Brian and Linda (Mosgiel), Roger and Ana (Kaikoura), Chris and Julie (Kaiapoi), Mike and Angie (Tapawera), Sue and Theo Aitken (Nelson). Loved granddad and great-granddad. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at Shone and Shirley Funeral Home, Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages to Shone & Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, Nelson 7011. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 13, 2019