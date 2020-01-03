Acknowledgement

McCONACHIE,

William Gerard (Bill):

1.5.1941 - 11.12.2019

Jean, Claire, Chris, Paul and David wish to thank most sincerely the many family members and friends who have given so much loving support to us during the past 3 months of Bill's life. Bill would have been so humbled by the amazing number of relatives and friends who attended his Celebration of Life. Our thanks to Rev Stephen Hooper and the AAW Ladies of Holy Trinity, Richmond. The family wishes to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, baking, meals, emails and gave other practical assistance. Our thanks to Steve Delany, Oncologist, who has been with us and guided us during the past 5 years. Also to the wonderful Staff at the Nelson Tasman Hospice who cared for Bill over his last 2 months, both in the Hospice and at home. Finally our thanks to the Staff at Oakwoods Rest Home for the loving care he received during his last 2 weeks.



