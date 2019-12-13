McCONACHIE,
William Gerard (Bill):
On December 11, 2019, at Oakwoods Rest Home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 47 years. Loved and respected Dad of Claire and Daniel (Auckland), Chris and Maryam (Hermosa Beach), Paul and Sally (Appleby), David and Barbara (Victoria, BC) and Dawn (Portland). Beloved Grandad of Zac and Max, Dove and Mars. Loved brother-in-law of John and Susan Tattersall (UK) and loved uncle to Anthony, Ian, Richard and Emma and their families (UK). Loved friend of many. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Dorset Street, Richmond on Friday, December 20 at 2pm. Donations in Bill's memory to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be gratefully received.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 13, 2019