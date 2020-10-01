JONES,
William John Lofley (Bill):
Passed away in Nelson, surrounded by his children, on September 29, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Loved father of Carolyn, Craig and Melanie. Loved Grandfather to Isabelle, Maighdlin, Luke, Hannah and Finn. Thanks to the staff of Nelson Hospital, especially Ward 10. Messages can be sent to Williams' family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A funeral service for William will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, TODAY, Friday, October 2, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 1, 2020