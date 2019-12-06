COMAN,
William Francis (Bill):
3.8.1932 - 8.11.2019
Jane, Daniel, Peter, Jo and families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support to them following Bill's death. Thank you to those that attended Bill's rosary and his funeral celebration. We have been overwhelmed with many cards, emails, phone calls, visits, flowers, baking and messages of condolence. Bill was genuinely interested in people and he touched so many lives through his kindness, wisdom, love and support - a real gentleman and a gentle man, now at peace.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2019