CRANEFIELD,
William Raymond (Ray):
Of Motueka, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 93. Dearly loved husband and partner on life's journey for 59 years of Lesley. Adored uncle of Eric and Kaye, Peter, Jocelyn, and Stephen and Janine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice. Messages to the Cranefield family c/- 57 High Street, Motueka 7120. The funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in St. Andrew's Uniting Church, 64 High Street, Motueka, on Saturday, September 12, at 2.00pm.
