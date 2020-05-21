Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy LOGAN. View Sign Death Notice



LOGAN, Wendy Geraldine:

On Monday May 18, 2020, passed away suddenly in her own home. Much loved wife of the late Bill Logan. Adored mother of Dave and Jane, Mark and Ellie, Marg, Brian and Fi, Helen and Barry and Ali and Matt. Beautiful grandmother of Ava, Dylan, Sam, Emma, Kelsey, Shelby, Clay, Tessa, Saffie, Giorgia and Hugo. Precious daughter of the late Peter and Delia Tupper, and loved sister of Jeff and Colleen, Steve and Lesley, much loved aunty of Vaughan, Trudie and Stuart. Joyous friend to many, in NZ and all over the world. As requested by Wendy, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Celebration of Wendy's rich and full life will be delayed until family can return to NZ. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to a cause that Wendy was passionate about - the

At last you can run down your mountains with Bill once more. We love you. xxx



fistulafoundation.org . Messages to 84 Dormer Road, RD 2, Helensville 0875. Now there is no more confinement for you, Wen.

