LOBB, Wendy Maxine:
Passed away at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, aged 67 years. Loved wife of Michael (Coromandel) for 47 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jamahl and Tania, loved Nana of Alistar, and Reuben. As per Wendy's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held in the Waikaia Community Centre on Monday, July 6, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to PO Box 77, Waikaia 9745.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 3, 2020