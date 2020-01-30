FORD,
Wayne Ronald Fraser:
Died suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home with friends around him. Aged 54 years. Loved son of the late Robin and Lynn Ford, brother of Maria and the late Kim. Messages may be sent to 61 Lucas Street, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to IDEA staff for their loving care of Wayne. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to IDEA Services, PO Box 428, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Saturday, February 8.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 30, 2020