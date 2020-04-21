BARTRAM, Wayne Leslie:
Life member and past president of the Kaiapoi Rugby Club. Wayne passed away suddenly on April 17, 2020, in Nelson, aged 74. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Shelly and Steve, Carla and Rex, Marc and Lauren. Loved Grandfather of Kyle and Cameron, Millie and Gus, Piper and Tanner. Messages may be sent to Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Wayne's life in Christchurch.
Treasured Memories
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 21, 2020