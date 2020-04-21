Wayne BARTRAM

  • "My Brother I love you so much. I cant find the words to say..."
    - Michelle Bartram
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. Wayne, we will cherish our..."
    - Craig Bartram
  • "- as naturally as leaves on a tree So will our memories of..."
  • "Sincere condolences to Wayne's immediate and extended..."
    - Greg Moody
  • "Sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. Love and thoughts are..."
    - Dianne Pengelly
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
BARTRAM, Wayne Leslie:
Life member and past president of the Kaiapoi Rugby Club. Wayne passed away suddenly on April 17, 2020, in Nelson, aged 74. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Shelly and Steve, Carla and Rex, Marc and Lauren. Loved Grandfather of Kyle and Cameron, Millie and Gus, Piper and Tanner. Messages may be sent to Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Wayne's life in Christchurch.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 21, 2020
