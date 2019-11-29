MARSHALL, Warwick:
At Stillwater Gardens Rest Home on November 27, 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law-of Beverley (France), Andrew (deceased), Paul and Hazel (Timaru), Kirsty and Stephen (Wellington), Robert and Niki (Richmond). Loved Pop Pop of Hugh, Mikey, Nicholas, Eleanor, David, Zoe, Tim, and Stephanie. Grand Pop Pop of William, and Isla. Messages to 126 Haycock Road, Hope, Richmond 7081. A service to celebrate Warwick's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2019