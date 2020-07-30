Warren ROWSE

  • "Thinking of you Jenny. Joy & Kevin Graham."
  • "Jenny We were so sorry to hear that you have lost Warren...."
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Barbara Sibly
  • "Our condolences Jenny and family, So very sorry to hear..."
  • "really sorry to hear of Warren's passing. we are thinking..."
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

ROWSE, Warren Noel:
Unexpectedly, as a result of a tragic accident at home, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Very much loved husband of Jenny; loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Ginny, Allanah and Zane, Kurt and Rachel; loved granddad of Amy, Jasmine, Freddie, Zac, Kaitlyn, and Emma; best friend of Warwick and Robyn. In lieu of flowers, Warren's family would appreciate donations to The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust or St John Ambulance, and these can also be made at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Warren's life will be held at the Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road, Stoke, Nelson, on Thursday, August 6, at 2.00pm.
A 'D.I.Y.er' and Holden man right to the end.

Published in Nelson Mail on July 30, 2020
