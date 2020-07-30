Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren ROWSE. View Sign Death Notice



Unexpectedly, as a result of a tragic accident at home, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Very much loved husband of Jenny; loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Ginny, Allanah and Zane, Kurt and Rachel; loved granddad of Amy, Jasmine, Freddie, Zac, Kaitlyn, and Emma; best friend of Warwick and Robyn. In lieu of flowers, Warren's family would appreciate donations to The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust or St John Ambulance, and these can also be made at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Warren's life will be held at the Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road, Stoke, Nelson, on Thursday, August 6, at 2.00pm.

A 'D.I.Y.er' and Holden man right to the end.







