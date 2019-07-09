SLOANE,
Walter Henry Gordon (Wally):
Suddenly at Tauranga Hospital on July 6, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaio for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gordon and Sharon (Nelson), Chris and Jane (Christchurch), Melinda and Wayne (Te Puke). Proud Granddad of Hannah, Alice; Natasha, Melissa, Kyle; Courtney, Vanessa, Natalie, the late Cameron, and Hayden. Great-Granddad to baby due end of July. Loved brother of Heather, Jill, and the late Fay. A celebration of Wally's life will be held at Te Puke Baptist Church, Malyon Street, Te Puke, on Thursday, July 11 at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 9, 2019