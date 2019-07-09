Walter SLOANE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter SLOANE.
Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Death Notice

SLOANE,
Walter Henry Gordon (Wally):
Suddenly at Tauranga Hospital on July 6, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaio for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gordon and Sharon (Nelson), Chris and Jane (Christchurch), Melinda and Wayne (Te Puke). Proud Granddad of Hannah, Alice; Natasha, Melissa, Kyle; Courtney, Vanessa, Natalie, the late Cameron, and Hayden. Great-Granddad to baby due end of July. Loved brother of Heather, Jill, and the late Fay. A celebration of Wally's life will be held at Te Puke Baptist Church, Malyon Street, Te Puke, on Thursday, July 11 at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.