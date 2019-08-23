WRATT,
Wallace Arthur (Wally):
09.11.1928 - 21.08.2019
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anne, David, Jennifer, Kathryn and Tony, Pauline and Daryl; and Granddad of Lucas, Paul, James and Cole, Matthew, Sian and Kirsty. Great-granddad of Orion, Aria and Indigo. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by his interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
