REED
Wallace: (January 2004)
Patricia: (March 2017)
In Loving Memory of our Beautiful Parents
Nothing can surpass the beauty
Of the Motueka night sky,
Where shafts of soft moonlight,
Caress the place where you lie.
And a canopy of stars,
Draped in deep velvet blue
Softly whisper,
"We remember you".
Resplendent in splendor,
They dance to your tune
As your souls Blessed forever,
"Sail along Silvery Moon"
Forever loved, Forever missed, Forever ours.
Your Loving Family
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 24, 2020