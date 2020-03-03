CLARKE, Vonda Joyce:
Passed away at home on March 1, 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Warren for 48 years. Loved mother of Kerryn and Ryan. Loved mother-in-law of Helena. Devoted Grandma of Marnix.
She will be sadly missed.
Rest in Peace.
A service for Vonda will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1.30pm, at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Clarke family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 3, 2020