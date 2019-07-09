McCORMACK,
Violet Eleanor:
Passed away in Nelson on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in her 92nd year. Much loved wife and friend of the late Alexander; loved Mum and mother-in-law of Shona and John (Matamata), and Glenda and Mark (Takaka); dearly loved grandma of Kate and Luke, and Ben and Ella; and dearly loved great-grandma of Poppy. Donations to St Barnabas Church would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. The friends of Violet are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at St Barnabas' Anglican Church, 523 Main Road, Stoke, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 9, 2019