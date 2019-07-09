PALMER,
Viola Marigold (Ola):
Aged 95, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, at Ernest Rutferford Hospital, Nelson. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Ian Miller (Aus), James and Sandra (Brightwater). Loved Grandmother of Michael and Lynette, Nathan and Rebecca and Darren. Loved Great-Grandmother of all her great-grandchildren. A big thank you to the Ernest Rutherford staff for the wonderful care and friendship given to Ola. To honour Ola's wishes, a private family cremation and burial will be held.
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home
Nelson 03 5441129
Published in Nelson Mail on July 9, 2019