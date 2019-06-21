ORR, Vincent Arthur (Vin):
16.3.1941 -18.6.2019
Aged 78
Dearly loved husband of Ruth Orr. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Tamara Orr, Craig and Nicola Orr, the late Neville Orr and step-father of Paul Walker. Grandfather of seven grandchildren - Sarah, David, Ryan, Sophie, Emily-Jane, Connor and Angus. Dearly loved and respected by all his family.
Rest in peace dear Vin - you will always be remembered.
The funeral service will be held at Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 21, 2019