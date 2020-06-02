Victor WARD

Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

WARD,
Victor James Stewart (Vic):
Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at the Marlborough Hospice, aged 90 years. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a Memorial Service to pay tribute to a life well lived. This will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, June 8 at 1.30pm. Messages to 9 Herbert Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
"Gone from our sight
but never forgotten"
Published in Nelson Mail on June 2, 2020
