HARRISON, Vesper Anne:
At home on September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family, aged 76 years. Much loved and cherished wife of the late Max, and mother and mother-in-law of Blair and Penny (Dunedin), Nikki and Campbell (Ruby Bay), Shane and Kristin (Mapua), and Jackie and Nimesh (Auckland). Adored Nana of Camelia, Nathan, Johanna, Paulina, Zara, Imogen, Jayden, Lucy and Suraya. Loved daughter of the late William and Vesper Watson. A service to celebrate Vesper's life will be held at Hills Community Church, 123 Aranui Road, Mapua on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 10.30am followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hills Community Church would be appreciated and can be left at the Church.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 22, 2020