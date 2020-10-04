THOMAS-WILSON,
Verona (Rona):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on October 2, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff and John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Faye Thomas, Ross and Shamaine, Ian and Sue, Craig (deceased) and Barb, Linda and Stewart Ryrie, Ronald and Diane Wilson, Barry and Col, Ken and Carol, Gordon and Erin, Murray and Tracy. A loved sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Messages can be sent to Verona's family c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson. A funeral service will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 7, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 4, 2020