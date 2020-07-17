POTTS, Velmai Truda
(nee Shierlaw):
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Rest Home in Nelson on July 12, 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Peter van Brucken (Brisbane). As per Vel's wishes, a private cremation has taken place at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium. A memorial service to celebrate Vel's life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Vel's cousins and family for support at this time.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 17, 2020