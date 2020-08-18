SHEPARD, Vanessa Helen
(nee Lissant-Clayton):
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Vanessa, to be with her Lord and Saviour, on August 15, 2020, aged 39. Adored wife of Scott. Darling daughter of Bruce and Noelene Lissant-Clayton. Loved sister of Amanda and Raphael Guthry (Melbourne), Michael and Tina Lissant-Clayton (Richmond). She passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice supported by family. We would like to honour her Aunt Anne and best friend Emma, for the many hours of loving care they provided, and the Hospice staff for their support. Due to Covid, a private funeral will be held on Friday. It will be available live "on-line" in order to include family and friends, some of whom are currently in lockdown in Australia and Auckland. The web address is: https://youtu.be/W9xThUBmv7Q Streaming will commence at 10.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 18, 2020