JENNINGS,
Valmai Ethel (Val) (nee Forman):
On September 3, 2019, loved wife of the late Ivan Grooby of Motueka, and dearly loved wife of John Jennings for close to 50 years. Aged 85 years. Loved mother and step-mother of Sharyn, Lorraine, Bevan, Lynn, Helen, Ivan, David, Glennis, Carolyn and Jennifer-Lee. Loved Nana, Great-Nana, and Great-Great-Nana of her 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
''Safe in the arms of her Saviour.''
Val's Funeral Service will take place at God's Ministry Christian Church (formerly Oasis Baptist Church), cnr Waterloo and Gilberthorpes Roads, Hornby, Christchurch, on Friday, September 6, at 10.30am. Messages to the Jennings family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to further the work of Bible Society can be left at the service, or online at bit.ly/vejennings0309
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 5, 2019