FIELD, Valma Margaret(nee Schroder):Went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, while at Stillwater Gardens Richmond. Loved wife of the late Robin Field; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Lara, Nigel, Braden and Nancy, and Wendell and Rowena; loved grandma of Sam and Amber, Giselle and Chris, Austin and Dani, Harrison and Hayley, and Priscilla; Lewis and Ashliegh, Liam and Bridie-Rose, Hannah and Sam, and Theo; Connoe, Anisha, and Corban; and her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dennis (deceased) and Judy Schroder; Carole and Roy Brown; and Debbie and John McIvor. Following a private interment the family invite you to celebrate the life of Valma at 2.00pm on Thursday, December 10, at Grace Church, the Headingly Centre on Headingly Lane, Richmond.