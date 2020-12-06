Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valma FIELD. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Schroder):

Went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, while at Stillwater Gardens Richmond. Loved wife of the late Robin Field; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Lara, Nigel, Braden and Nancy, and Wendell and Rowena; loved grandma of Sam and Amber, Giselle and Chris, Austin and Dani, Harrison and Hayley, and Priscilla; Lewis and Ashliegh, Liam and Bridie-Rose, Hannah and Sam, and Theo; Connoe, Anisha, and Corban; and her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dennis (deceased) and Judy Schroder; Carole and Roy Brown; and Debbie and John McIvor. Following a private interment the family invite you to celebrate the life of Valma at 2.00pm on Thursday, December 10, at Grace Church, the Headingly Centre on Headingly Lane, Richmond.







FIELD, Valma Margaret(nee Schroder):Went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, while at Stillwater Gardens Richmond. Loved wife of the late Robin Field; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Lara, Nigel, Braden and Nancy, and Wendell and Rowena; loved grandma of Sam and Amber, Giselle and Chris, Austin and Dani, Harrison and Hayley, and Priscilla; Lewis and Ashliegh, Liam and Bridie-Rose, Hannah and Sam, and Theo; Connoe, Anisha, and Corban; and her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dennis (deceased) and Judy Schroder; Carole and Roy Brown; and Debbie and John McIvor. Following a private interment the family invite you to celebrate the life of Valma at 2.00pm on Thursday, December 10, at Grace Church, the Headingly Centre on Headingly Lane, Richmond. Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers