FIELD, Valma Margaret
(nee Schroder):
Went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, while at Stillwater Gardens Richmond. Loved wife of the late Robin Field; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Lara, Nigel, Braden and Nancy, and Wendell and Rowena; loved grandma of Sam and Amber, Giselle and Chris, Austin and Dani, Harrison and Hayley, and Priscilla; Lewis and Ashliegh, Liam and Bridie-Rose, Hannah and Sam, and Theo; Connoe, Anisha, and Corban; and her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dennis (deceased) and Judy Schroder; Carole and Roy Brown; and Debbie and John McIvor. Following a private interment the family invite you to celebrate the life of Valma at 2.00pm on Thursday, December 10, at Grace Church, the Headingly Centre on Headingly Lane, Richmond.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020