KING, Valerie (nee Nicholls):
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice on August 26, 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Christopher, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer, Maree and Mark. Adored Nana of Hunter, Falyn and Tannah. Valerie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Messages can be sent to Christopher, C/- 55 Taranaki Place, Richmond, Nelson 7020. As per Valerie's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 4, 2020