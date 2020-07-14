JOHNSON, Valerie June
(née Campbell):
Died peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at home, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Johnson. Much loved and respected mother of Peter Johnson and Rosemary McFadyen and mother-in-law of Jennie Johnson and Malcom McFadyen. Treasured grandmother (Nan) of Stuart, Daniel, Ashley and Jessica and special great-grandmother of Rylie. The family would like to invite those who knew Val to join them in a celebration of her life at The Captain's Daughter (upstairs), Main Road, Havelock at 10.00am on Saturday, July 25. A private interment of Val's ashes, at Havelock Cemetery, will follow the service.
"Gone from our lives but forever in our hearts".
Published in Nelson Mail on July 14, 2020