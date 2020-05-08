Valerie HOUSTON

  • "Loving memories of a faithful worshiper at Nelson..."
    - Murray Campbell
On May 4, 2020, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson. Aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry, adored mother and mother-in-law of Anne and the late Malcolm Trappitt; Leigh and Murray Wackrow; and Gaye (dec) and Malcolm Mackenzie. Treasured Oohoo of Kirsty, Helen and Juliet; Todd, Julia and Blair; Sarah, Scott and David, and her 19 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Owen and Lesley Amos, Joan (dec) and Dick (dec) Parkinson, Keith Amos, and Morris Amos (both dec). Special thanks to Dr Hamish Neil and the staff at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their loving care. A celebration of Val's life was held at Hope Gardens of Remembrance, Nelson, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 8, 2020
