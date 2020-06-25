ELLIS, Valerie Zoe:
Passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Redwood Lifestyle Care and Village, Blenheim. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen Croft, Kevin and Kerry Ellis. Loving grandmother to Owen, Erica, Chad and Chelsea. Great-grandmother Ellie to Samuel, Jake, Liam and Flynn. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Marlborough would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. Many thanks to the staff at Redwood Retirement Lifestyle Care and Village for their love and care of Val. Messages may be sent to 105A Charles Street, Blenheim 7201. A private service will be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 25, 2020