ALFORD, Valerie May:
Passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Lionel Alford, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryll, Robert and Robynne, Janice and Bruce, Graeme and Salita, Paula and Phil, and Barry. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in New Zealand and Australia. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Valerie Alford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. According to Valerie's wishes a private ceremony has been held to celebrate her life.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 9, 2019