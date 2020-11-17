TE TAI,
Valda Edith (nee Pawson):
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 16, 2020; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Main, and the late Paul Patu. Loved mother of Debbie, Paula and Allen, Sandy, Phillip and Jane, Geoffrey, Donna and Tommy. Cherished nana of all her mokopuna. Sister of Don Pawson. Cousin of Barbara. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Val's family would like to thank Donna (community nurse), Dr Steve Delany, staff at Te Piki Oranga, and the staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice for their compassion and care. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice may be left at the service or sent to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 17, 2020