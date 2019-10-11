KELLING, Valda Myriam:
Peacefully in Nelson on October 9, 2019, after a brave battle; aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Teresa, Brad and Marney, Dayne, Todd and Melissa, Andre and Ronda. Nana of Trey, Tegan, Cortnee, Kaitlyn, and Amelise. A service to celebrate Valda's life will be held at the Gardens of the World, cnr of Patons Road and Clover Road, Hope, on Monday, October 14 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 283, Nelson. Messages to the Kelling Family, C/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019