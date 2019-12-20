PREECE, Una Evelyn
(formerly Evans) (nee Norris):
Karen and Kevin Linton, Neal and Mark Evans and families would like to sincerely thank all those who attended mums service and for the kind expressions of sympathy, messages, phone calls, visits, flowers, baking, love and support at the loss of our treasured and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mum was our champion and shinning example to us all, we will miss her dearly, but she will live on forever in our memories.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 20, 2019