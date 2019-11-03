PREECE, Una:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Friday, November 1, 2019 with her family at her side. Aged 91 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Kevin Linton, Neal Evans (Australia), and Mark Evans and Paula. Dearly loved nana of Trudie, and Daryl; Lance, Daniel, and Emma; and Coralee, and Adam, and a loved great-nana. Messages may be sent to the family, c/- Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, Nelson 7011. A service for Una will be held at the Shone & Shirley Funeral Chapel on Thursday, November 7 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at https://www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 3, 2019