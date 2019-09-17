EMERSON, Tyler Jordan:
Shon, Ally and Seth are devastated to advise the loss of their eldest son and brother Tyler Jordan in a car accident in Auckland.
A terrible double loss, our beautiful young man will be resting forever with his
brother Wynter Levi.
Tyler's family invite family and friends to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 119 Nayland Road, Stoke, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers either donations to the Give A Little Fund or a native seedling would be appreciated. Any messages or deliveries c/- South Pine, 67 Quarantine Road, Stoke.
