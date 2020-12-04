CUMMINGS,
Tui Moana (Toot):
23 January 1970 -
30 November 2020
Tui died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 50 years. Loved partner of Kevan, daughter of Rose and the late Cecil, sister to Tania, Ninawa, Ana, Royal and the late Maru. Beloved Aunt to Ashleigh, Stephen, Tainui, Zac, Lachlan, Levi and Bradley. Please join us at The Boathouse, 326 Wakefield Quay, Nelson, on Monday, December 7, at 11.30am, followed by interment at Marsden Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 4, 2020