Trevor PARKES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor PARKES.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

PARKES, Trevor Neal:
Peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, aged 55 years. Cared for by IDSS staff for many wonderful years. Loved son of Colleen and the late Keith Parkes, and brother of Kevin, Robert, and Keitha Parkes. Will be sadly missed also by other family members and staff of IDSS, and his housemates. A private cremation has been held. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at a later date. Messages to Colleen Parkes, 4/153 Songer Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.