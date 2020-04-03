PARKES, Trevor Neal:
Peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, aged 55 years. Cared for by IDSS staff for many wonderful years. Loved son of Colleen and the late Keith Parkes, and brother of Kevin, Robert, and Keitha Parkes. Will be sadly missed also by other family members and staff of IDSS, and his housemates. A private cremation has been held. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at a later date. Messages to Colleen Parkes, 4/153 Songer Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020