MICKELL, Trevor:
Passed away with his loving family at his side on Friday, August 14, 2020 aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved Dad of Gavin and Veronica, Julene Westfall, Ady and Chris Jones, Tania and Michael Van Dillen, Grant and Thea. Loved Pop of Debbie, Kathryn, Gareth (deceased), Kylie, Daniel, Toni, Stacey, Michael, Shannon, Quinn, Eve and all his great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to Trevor's family at 22 Kaka Street, Stoke, Nelson, 7011. Following Trevor's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 16, 2020