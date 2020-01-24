Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy COTTON. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Branford Park Maitai Rd View Map Death Notice



Tracy James (Hilbilly):

Hilbilly passed away peacefully on January 22, aged 72; in Nelson hospital after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Rose, five children, Tracy, Katherine, Jaimie, thomas and AJ. Also his six grandchildren Hope, Crichton, Regan, Maddie, Eloise and Florence. Hilbilly was well known for Hillbilly's taxi service and was a colourful character easily recognised around the streets of Nelson. We would like to thank the Nelson community for the support of Hilbilly's taxi service over the years and would like to invite you to attend his memorial service on Monday, January 27th, at 2.00pm in Branford Park, Maitai Rd (opposite the black hole). Please bring a chair if you wish.





