SQUIRE, Todd Allyne:
Unexpectedly found passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Son of Don and Margaret Squire. Much loved brother of Jackie and Dave, and Robert. Uncle to Temika, Jemma, Shane and Greta. Father of Caren and grandfather to Kessha, Tyson, Sienna, Kalani. Loved great-uncle to Jackson, Maree, Brook, Eli, Ivor and Manaia.
Missing your big bear hugs,
all our love.
Messages can be sent to the Squire Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Celebration of Todd's life will be held at the Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Monday, October 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
