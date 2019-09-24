Thomas MILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas MILLER.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

MILLER,
Thomas Robert (Bert):
On September 19, 2019, at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Alison and Mark, Elspeth and Al, and Hugh and Ruth. Loved Grandad of Isobel, Jack, Harry, Margot, Jordan, Brenna and Shaun, and Bailey, and great-grandfather of Oakley, and Ewan. Aged 89 years. A private family burial to be followed by a memorial service on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11.00am, at Richmond Methodist Church.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.