Thomas HAMILTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas HAMILTON.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

HAMILTON,
Thomas Keith (Keith):
Passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, aged 92, at The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson. Cherished husband of Norma; much loved father and father-in-law of Neville and Joy Croton (New Plymouth); Kevin and Jillian (Sydney); Dean and Becky (Richmond). Devoted granddad to to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 51 Beach Road, Richmond 7020. A Memorial Service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.