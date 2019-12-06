HAMILTON,
Thomas Keith (Keith):
Passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, aged 92, at The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson. Cherished husband of Norma; much loved father and father-in-law of Neville and Joy Croton (New Plymouth); Kevin and Jillian (Sydney); Dean and Becky (Richmond). Devoted granddad to to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 51 Beach Road, Richmond 7020. A Memorial Service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2019