ALLAN, Thomas Edward:

On July 14, 2019, at Nelson, aged 37. Dearly loved son of Graham and Jean Allan; brother of Melinda and David; brother-in-law of Alan; uncle of Charlotte and Max. Loved friend of many. Particularly heartfelt thanks to Tom's friends and all the amazing staff at the Nelson Tasman Hospice who cared for Tom so beautifully and compassionately. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or sent to PO Box 283, Nelson or online at bit.ly/teallan1407 The funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Nelson Cathedral, (Tomorrow) Thursday, July 18, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.





