Therese DUNNILL

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear the sad news our thoughts are with you..."
    - Nola Andreassend
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 p.m.
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
423 High Street
Motueka
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
423 High Street
Motueka
Death Notice

DUNNILL, Therese Kathleen (née Histen):
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family and love, in Motueka, aged 74. Dearly loved wife of Brian; adored mother of Della and John, Gregg and Vicki; treasured 'Nan' of Justin, and Luke; Great 'Nan' of Ruby; loved sister of the late Marie and Len, Helen (deceased) and Joe, Rosalie (deceased) and Michael, and the late Pat and Jenny; and precious 'Therese' of all her nieces and nephews. A rosary will be held for Therese at the St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 423 High Street, Motueka, on Thursday, December 12 at 6.00pm and a Requiem Mass to follow on Friday, December 13, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
